Winfield native Trey Cunningham preps for U.S. Olympic Trials

Winfield native Trey Cunningham will compete in the 110-meter hurdles at the U.S. Olympic Track...
Winfield native Trey Cunningham will compete in the 110-meter hurdles at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials next week.(Trey Cunningham)
By Christina Chambers
Published: Jun. 19, 2021 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - From winning dozens of state championships to setting several state records, Trey Cunningham says high school is where his Olympic dream all started.

“I would say it’s been a dream since I was in high school, but it became a goal when I got into college. I would compete against a lot of pros and I realized I could keep up with them,” said Trey Cunningham.

The Winfield native will compete in the 110-meter hurdles at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials next week with hopes of making his first-ever U.S. Olympic team.

“I think I would be in shock at first like I did it, that I hit this big aspiration I’ve wanted for a really long time, then I would be like dang, I belong on this team as an Olympian and that’s pretty crazy to say,” Cunningham added.

Cunningham has been training at Florida State, where he recently graduated from, and is one of 14 hurdlers who have run faster than the Olympic standard of 13.48 seconds. Although he’s battling an injury, he’s staying positive heading into the big race.

“We’re taking it day-by-day to see how I’m feeling. I’m pretty confident if I make the finals I’ll be able to mix it up and put something nice out there,” said Cunningham.

Cunningham leaves Monday for Oregon and will race in the 110m hurdles prelims June 25th.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

