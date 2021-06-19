Vacation insurance among hurricane season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - People hoping to get away for Father’s Day weekend are dealing with canceled plans thanks to the tropics, leaving some losing out on money. Whether you take a bus, plane or a train, the best advice is to read the fine print before you agree to the terms.

Some good news -- travel is rebounding and some of the hottest spots are popular for Alabamians.

“Myrtle Beach as well as down in the Gulf, Destin, Panama City, 30A,” listed Alex Husner, CMO of Condo-World. Condo-World says hurricane season is something to be aware of for all beach-goers.

“If there is for some reason an evacuation or a hurricane watch in the destination you’re traveling to, don’t go,” said Husner.

Some vacation rentals offer money back in the event of a hurricane warning, but some don’t.

“When you book your reservation it’s very important that you find out what the cancellation policy is,” Husner recommended.

If mother nature steps in, travel insurance can help ease your worries and guarantee your money back.

“A lot of credit cards actually offer that service and you can call whatever credit card you have and see what they can offer you to add on to the reservation,” said Husner.

She says not to be afraid of traveling during hurricane season, just be prepared... it’s the price you pay for paradise.

