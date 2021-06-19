Second Anniversary of Tuscaloosa’s Civil Rights History Trail

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Several years ago, the City of Tuscaloosa created a civil rights history trail that highlights more than a dozen places of significant events in the city’s civil rights history.

This is the two-year anniversary of Tuscaloosa’s Civil Rights History Trail according to the Tuscaloosa Tourism and Sports Commission.

Eighteen locations are along the trail. Each one has a historical marker that details why the location is important. One of those places is Linton’s Barbershop, where Autherine Lucy, the first black student who tried to integrate the University of Alabama, sought shelter when a mob forced her to leave campus.

“We also have some very exciting things happening. The city is supporting us. The mayor, the city council, tremendous support. They have purchased Rev. Linton’s Barbershop. We’re going to turn that eventually into a museum,” said Bill Buchanon, Director of Community Development for the Tuscaloosa Sports and Tourism Commission.

If you’re interested in taking a tours along Tuscaloosa’s Civil Rights History Trail, you can find out more by contacting bbuchanan@visttuscaloosa.com.

