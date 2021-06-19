LawCall
Roundtable hosts leaving WJOX, moving to digital platform

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2021 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One of the highest rated local sports radio shows in the country is leaving radio.

Jim Dunaway, Ryan Brown, and Lance Taylor have been with WJOX on the JOX Roundtable for many years, but they now plan to start up a show on a digital platform.

The guys on the show confirmed Friday that their last show on JOX was Wednesday.

They say their new show will start in the near future.

