Rain didn’t stop the Juneteenth celebration in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - At this year’s Juneteenth Festival at Birmingham’s Kelly Ingram Park, people had even more reason to celebrate. This is the first year Juneteenth is a Federal holiday.

Although the weather wasn’t cooperating, there was still plenty to do.

The free event started with a parade at 16th Street Baptist Church.

There was also a community celebration in Kelly Ingram Park with food, music, vendors, entertainment, and more!

Gina Mallisham with the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute says it’s important to remember those who worked so hard over the years to make this day possible.

“I think Fred Shuttlesworth and Dr. Martin Luther King, all of the amazing foot soldiers and everyone else who marched on these streets would be so proud and smiling on us from heaven,” said Mallisham.

