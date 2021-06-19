Preparing for inland flooding during hurricane season in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We are just over two weeks into hurricane season and now is the time to prepare in case any tropical system ends up at our back door. While this weekend might not dump a ton of rain, a future storm will and now is the time to think about what to do.

First, always keep an eye on the weather so you know if it’s smart to evacuate altogether. In the meantime, consider building sandbags, gathering tarps and storing precious items as high as you can. Make sure to move vehicles to high ground and go ahead and gather any insurance paperwork for your home, vehicles and belongings and make copies should the worst happen. If you don’t have flood insurance, you should also look up flood maps because you might be at more risk than you know.

“Flood insurance is available to everybody, probably the number one thing we hear is that my agent said we were not in a flood zone, meaning they were not in flood zone x, but it’s still a flood zone,” explained Chris Greene, the Flood Guru. He says some policies will reimburse people for sandbags and other efforts to protect their homes.

The Birmingham based guru has many more resourceful tips on his website, floodinsuranceguru.com.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.