LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Preparing for inland flooding during hurricane season in Alabama

Storms can dump a lot of rain even after they hit the coast.
Inland flooding is a real possibility when tropical weather hits.
Inland flooding is a real possibility when tropical weather hits.
By Cassie Fambro
Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We are just over two weeks into hurricane season and now is the time to prepare in case any tropical system ends up at our back door. While this weekend might not dump a ton of rain, a future storm will and now is the time to think about what to do.

First, always keep an eye on the weather so you know if it’s smart to evacuate altogether. In the meantime, consider building sandbags, gathering tarps and storing precious items as high as you can. Make sure to move vehicles to high ground and go ahead and gather any insurance paperwork for your home, vehicles and belongings and make copies should the worst happen. If you don’t have flood insurance, you should also look up flood maps because you might be at more risk than you know.

“Flood insurance is available to everybody, probably the number one thing we hear is that my agent said we were not in a flood zone, meaning they were not in flood zone x, but it’s still a flood zone,” explained Chris Greene, the Flood Guru. He says some policies will reimburse people for sandbags and other efforts to protect their homes.

The Birmingham based guru has many more resourceful tips on his website, floodinsuranceguru.com.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash in Calhoun Co. claims 2 lives
A major crash has happened on U.S. Highway 231 in Montgomery County.
2 dead in crash on Highway 231 in Montgomery County
First Alert Weather 3p 6-18-21
FIRST ALERT: Rainy and breezy conditions are expected Saturday
Reta Mays, a West Virginia serial killer, is being transferred to a low security prison in...
West Virginia serial killer moved to low security federal prison in Alabama
First Alert Weather 3p 6-17-21
FIRST ALERT: Prepare for wet and stormy weather this Father’s Day weekend

Latest News

People want to relax by the water.... but it is hurricane season.
Vacation insurance among hurricane season
Food banks still in need
Food banks still in need
Do teens need parent's permission to get vaccinated?
Do teens need parent's permission to get vaccinated?
Preparing for possible flooding
Preparing for possible flooding