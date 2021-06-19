LawCall
Pandemic unemployment benefits end Saturday in Alabama

By Chasity Maxie
Published: Jun. 18, 2021 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Federally funded COVID-19 unemployment benefits will end Saturday in Alabama causing many to worry about how they’ll make ends meet in the coming days.

Alabama is among 26 states that will cut off pandemic relief before federal funding expires in September.

LaTanya McCaslin said this change was not only abrupt, but also unfair.

McCaslin was furloughed from her job at the Sheraton in March of last year.

She had hopes of returning to her job in October, but her position was terminated in November.

She’s been relying on pandemic unemployment benefits since then returning to school to complete a Master’s in Education, hoping to put herself in a better position to gain employment.

Gov. Kay Ivey made the decision to end the compensation programs because many businesses were having a hard time finding workers.

But McCaslin said her chosen field requires more education than the many available fast food and hospitality jobs.

McCaslin said it’s wrong to assume everyone is taking advantage of the system.

“It was very disheartening to even hear that elected officials would suspect that some of the American people would be misusing the federal funds. I know that from my perspective, and for my friends, that those funds were being used for positive things, and we all were very appreciative,” McCaslin said.

McCaslin said she is actively looking for work to complement her education, but she said those types of jobs are harder to find right now.

However, she remains positive about the situation saying she will stay the course and keep the faith.

