Officer-involved shooting leaves 20-year-old man dead in Lee Co.

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Leonard Hall
Updated: 3 hours ago
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in Lee County.

According to ALEA, the shooting involved deputies with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and troopers within ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office was notified of an individual with a gun on Lee Road 206, near Uchee Creek, around 1:06 a.m. Saturday.

ALEA says deputies and troopers responded to the scene. A stand-off ensued and several attempts were made to get the suspect to drop the gun; however, the suspect then pointed the gun at the officers which resulted in the suspect being shot, according to ALEA.

The suspect, according to authorities, was 20-year-old Jeff Melvin, of Salem. He was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional where he died of his injuries.

No officers were injured during the incident. Once the investigation is complete, the findings will be turned over to the Lee County District Attorney’s Office. The investigation is ongoing.

