More people could return to work after enhanced unemployment benefits run out

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Over the past year, struggling businesses told us that some people are making more money collecting unemployment than they would going to work every day. That will be coming to an end for some as these benefits run out. We could see more people return to work because of it.

“It’s going to be a kick-starter to get people off the couch so to say,” Jason Brown, co-owner of 1918 Catering said.

Governor Ivey says businesses are in desperate need of workers and these additional unemployment benefits are keeping some people from looking for work. Brown has felt the pain of not having enough help over the past year. He’s offered incentives like sign on bonuses to get people to come to work.

“We’ve even paid people to come to work for rides. Uber rides. I can go pick them up myself if I have to,” Brown said.

Brown is even offering special opportunities for workers to feature their work and cultivate their own brand. He hopes that will attract people who are serious about the food industry.

“If you work for 1918, we’re always at a party. We’re always at a great event so everyday is a fun day,” Brown said.

The Alabama Department of Labor has also reinstated a job search requirement for people claiming unemployment benefits.

