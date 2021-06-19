Jefferson County EMA prepares for potential flooding

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - We could see several inches of rain this weekend as a tropical storm develops in the Gulf of Mexico.

As we’ve been hearing from the WBRC First Alert Weather team, this system has been developing over the last few days with landfall expected Friday night.

The storm is forecast to hit several southeastern states including Alabama.

Forecasters said regardless of the strength of this storm in the Gulf, rain and high winds can be expected here, so you may want to adjust your Father’s Day plans.

Melissa Sizemore with the Jefferson County EMA said we can’t rule out thunderstorms in our area, and in that case, you’ll want to avoid being outside.

Tropical storm warnings extend all along the Gulf Coast, but here in Jefferson County, flooding is the main concern.

“There is a potential for flash flooding here in Central Alabama, and really your typical areas we see flood during flash flood events…maybe the ones that flood again. This won’t necessarily be like the major flash flooding that we saw back in May, but we could see some flash flooding conditions here in the Central Alabama area,” Sizemore said.

Sizemore is reminding drivers that if you see water on the roadways, turn around, don’t drown.

She said even a little bit of standing water can do damage to your car or put you in a dangerous position.

She also recommends staying weather aware, especially if you’re planning to hit the roads this weekend.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.