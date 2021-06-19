LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Jefferson County EMA prepares for potential flooding

By Chasity Maxie
Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - We could see several inches of rain this weekend as a tropical storm develops in the Gulf of Mexico.

As we’ve been hearing from the WBRC First Alert Weather team, this system has been developing over the last few days with landfall expected Friday night.

The storm is forecast to hit several southeastern states including Alabama.

Forecasters said regardless of the strength of this storm in the Gulf, rain and high winds can be expected here, so you may want to adjust your Father’s Day plans.

Melissa Sizemore with the Jefferson County EMA said we can’t rule out thunderstorms in our area, and in that case, you’ll want to avoid being outside.

Tropical storm warnings extend all along the Gulf Coast, but here in Jefferson County, flooding is the main concern.

“There is a potential for flash flooding here in Central Alabama, and really your typical areas we see flood during flash flood events…maybe the ones that flood again. This won’t necessarily be like the major flash flooding that we saw back in May, but we could see some flash flooding conditions here in the Central Alabama area,” Sizemore said.

Sizemore is reminding drivers that if you see water on the roadways, turn around, don’t drown.

She said even a little bit of standing water can do damage to your car or put you in a dangerous position.

She also recommends staying weather aware, especially if you’re planning to hit the roads this weekend.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash in Calhoun Co. claims 2 lives
A major crash has happened on U.S. Highway 231 in Montgomery County.
Highway 231 in Montgomery County remains closed hours after multi-fatal crash
First Alert Weather 3p 6-18-21
FIRST ALERT: Tropical rain to arrive by Saturday morning
Reta Mays, a West Virginia serial killer, is being transferred to a low security prison in...
West Virginia serial killer moved to low security federal prison in Alabama
First Alert Weather 3p 6-17-21
FIRST ALERT: Prepare for wet and stormy weather this Father’s Day weekend

Latest News

Tuscaloosa Civil Rights tour for Juneteenth
Second Anniversary of Tuscaloosa’s Civil Rights History Trail
Roundtable show leaving WJOX, moving to digital platform
Roundtable hosts leaving WJOX, moving to digital platform
Changes in Tuscaloosa since April 27th tornado
Homes, buildings built to higher standards in Tuscaloosa after April 27, 2011 tornado
Health experts said the Delta variant has spread to more than 80 countries and continues to...
WHO says Delta variant is becoming dominant strain globally
Alabama is among 26 states that will cut off pandemic relief before federal funding expires in...
Pandemic unemployment benefits end Saturday in Alabama