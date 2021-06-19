LawCall
Homes, buildings built to higher standards in Tuscaloosa after April 27, 2011 tornado

By Kelvin Reynolds
Updated: 36 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - One of the biggest changes in Tuscaloosa since the April 27, 2011 tornado struck have been construction standards for buildings and homes.

Habitat for Humanity Tuscaloosa has built 87 houses in the city since the tornado. Those homes are built to a higher standard because of the damage and destruction caused by the storm.

Researchers from the University of Alabama played a role in some of those structural changes in the city. They looked at damage to homes and other buildings.

Enhanced building standards and codes have been adopted in Tuscaloosa and other places since then.

The Director of Habitat For Humanity Tuscaloosa says they now build homes to the Fortified Gold Standard.

“It effects the way we tie the house into the foundation. The way we tie the roof into the walls and also the way that we install the roof. It’s built to withstand up to 135 mile per hour winds. We’re built to the same standards as they require on the Gulf Coast for hurricanes,” Ellen Potts said.

Habitat For Humanity Tuscaloosa also now builds a tornado safe room in each new home that’s built to FEMA standards.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

