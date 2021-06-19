FIRST ALERT: Flooding rains possible with land falling tropical system

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Heavy rainfall associated with the developing tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico will begin Saturday morning across southwestern portions of Central Alabama. The heavy rainfall will spread north this afternoon into tonight and continue into early Sunday. Rainfall totals of three to five inches will be possible in the watch area with a few locally higher amounts.

Widespread rains with some embedded storms can be expected to continue developing through the morning with the better chances for widespread instability in areas to the south, which is where there is the greatest threat for rotating storms. The greatest threat for heavy rain still along and south of The I-20 Corridor. With the added clouds and rain temperatures will likely struggle to reach 80-degrees in most locations with highs generally around 75.

The system will continue tracking north and northeast roughly parallel to I-59 from midday today through tomorrow morning.

Beyond the weekend expect a cold front looks to approach from the northwest as the remnants of the tropical system move northeast. The remaining moisture will still lead to the area from the northwest after isolated shower and thunderstorms Monday and Tuesday. Locally, heavy rainfall will again be possible which will add to local flooding and river flooding concerns. Some forecast models are suggesting three to six inches of additional rain with locally higher amounts possible with the heaviest rain likely to occur in areas to the southwest and east.

The front should push south and east Wednesday, meaning a rain break for north and central sections of the area but the front is expected to stall over Southeast Alabama and return north Thursday bringing a chance for more isolated showers and thunderstorms for the end of the week.

