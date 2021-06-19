Back On Track program gives some a chance at amnesty

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Some people who have had a brush with the law in Jefferson County will get a second chance at a clean slate.

From Monday June 21st to Friday June 25th, people who have failure to appear warrants for non-violent crimes in Jefferson County can come to the courthouse in Birmingham and get new court dates or even get their cases disposed. District Attorney Danny Carr says no one will be arrested, and the clinic can help people who might have been impacted by covid-19 or had other reasons for missing court dates.

“Maybe they don’t have the funds”, says Carr. “Maybe they don’t want to take a chance on going to jail because they may not be able to get out. Maybe they need to get this done, so they can go get an ID, so they can go get their driver’s license reinstated, so they can drive to work so they can go and get housing, so they can go and get a job and even schooling”.

Judge Steven Wallace, who helped create the program points out that the County Health Department and the National Guard will also be on site offering covid vaccines to anyone who wants one.

