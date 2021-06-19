LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

22-year-old shot, killed during apparent robbery attempt

(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)((Source: Raycom Media))
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2021 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 22-year-old man was shot and killed at a business Saturday morning after police believe he attempted to rob an employee.

Police were called to 543 Tuscaloosa Avenue around 7:45 a.m. where they found the body of Josiah Bryant lying on the floor inside Hatcher’s Auto Transmission’s Center.

Bryant had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.

BPD says their investigation suggests that Bryant was in the process of robbing an employee when shots were fired by both Bryant and the employee. Bryant was stuck by the gunfire and a handgun was recovered near his body.

Police say the employee and the business are cooperating with the investigation.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reta Mays, a West Virginia serial killer, is being transferred to a low security prison in...
West Virginia serial killer moved to low security federal prison in Alabama
A major crash has happened on U.S. Highway 231 in Montgomery County.
2 dead in crash on Highway 231 in Montgomery County
David Gardiner is charged with aggravated criminal surveillance .
Man arrested after Helena resident finds camera on bathroom window
Blue stands with his daughters. He died at age 68 in June 2021.
Blue family mourns patriarch as they question death investigation results

Latest News

FIRST ALERT 6-19-21
FIRST ALERT: More rain through tonight as Tropical Storm Claudette crosses the state; Flash Flood Watch in Effect
Juneteenth celebration
Rain didn’t stop the Juneteenth celebration in Birmingham
Juneteenth celebration
Juneteenth celebrations
Officer-involved shooting leaves 20-year-old man dead in Lee Co.