22-year-old shot, killed during apparent robbery attempt

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 22-year-old man was shot and killed at a business Saturday morning after police believe he attempted to rob an employee.

Police were called to 543 Tuscaloosa Avenue around 7:45 a.m. where they found the body of Josiah Bryant lying on the floor inside Hatcher’s Auto Transmission’s Center.

Bryant had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.

BPD says their investigation suggests that Bryant was in the process of robbing an employee when shots were fired by both Bryant and the employee. Bryant was stuck by the gunfire and a handgun was recovered near his body.

Police say the employee and the business are cooperating with the investigation.

