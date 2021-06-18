Walker County DA investigating why some inmates received federal stimulus money

JASPER, Ala. (WBRC) - Walker County District Attorney Bill Adair says some inmates, including those on death row, have received federal stimulus payments. He’s launched an investigation to find out why.

Adair says the Department of Corrections recently contacted him about state inmates in Walker County received COVID-19 stimulus money. Some of them received two payments.

Adair says these inmates also have restitution to pay to victims’ families.

The DA’s office is taking steps to have the money frozen as they try and figure out why some inmates got the stimulus payments in the first place - especially those who have been in prison for decades.

This money should be taken from the inmates’ accounts and applied to restitution to crime victims. Some of these crime victims have had restitution orders for a number of years,” Adair said.

Adair tells us he’s not the only district attorney in the state dealing with this issue.

The IRS says if you are in a state or federal prison, then you are eligible to receive a stimulus check, but you must meet certain requirements.

