LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Walker County DA investigating why some inmates received federal stimulus money

By Josh Gauntt
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JASPER, Ala. (WBRC) - Walker County District Attorney Bill Adair says some inmates, including those on death row, have received federal stimulus payments. He’s launched an investigation to find out why.

Adair says the Department of Corrections recently contacted him about state inmates in Walker County received COVID-19 stimulus money. Some of them received two payments.

Adair says these inmates also have restitution to pay to victims’ families.

The DA’s office is taking steps to have the money frozen as they try and figure out why some inmates got the stimulus payments in the first place - especially those who have been in prison for decades.

This money should be taken from the inmates’ accounts and applied to restitution to crime victims. Some of these crime victims have had restitution orders for a number of years,” Adair said.

Adair tells us he’s not the only district attorney in the state dealing with this issue.

The IRS says if you are in a state or federal prison, then you are eligible to receive a stimulus check, but you must meet certain requirements.

To keep up with the latest local news, subscribe to our WBRC newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every evening.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Legion Field concert concerns
Growing concerns over Legion Field concert next month
Fatal crash in Calhoun Co. claims 2 lives
A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna, Ohio was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)
Authorities say he sustained blunt force injuries during the assault at the Cherry Avenue Citgo...
Man dies after assault at Birmingham gas station
First Alert Weather 3p 6-17-21
FIRST ALERT: Prepare for wet and stormy weather this Father’s Day weekend

Latest News

More children being diagnosed with RSV
Children’s of Alabama seeing more patients with RSV than COVID-19
On June 19, 1865, Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to enslaved Black people in...
Civil rights historian reacts to Juneteenth national holiday
Health officials support antiviral drug to treat COVID-19
Walker County DA investigating why inmates got stimulus checks
Walker County DA investigating why inmates got stimulus checks