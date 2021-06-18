Southern Baptist Convention names new president, pastor from Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An Alabama pastor now leads the Southern Baptist Convention (SBC), and some members believe it could be a step in a new direction.

The first convention since the pandemic brought upwards of 16,000 people to Nashville for the annual event and messengers - or delegates - tackled hot button issues on the table, including leadership changes and the future direction of SBC.

Mobile area Pastor Ed Litton will serve as the next president of the Southern Baptist Convention - the largest protestant denomination in the U.S. Litton was elected with 52 percent of the vote. Litton, who is considered moderate, defeated Pastor Mike Stone from GA, who is considered more conservative. Litton’s supporters believe he has the skills to navigate SBC through topics that divides some along political and racial lines.

“Ed Litton has passion and desire to continue his work in racial reconciliation,” said Chris Crain, Executive Director of Birmingham Metro Baptist Association.

The SBC tackled race this year. A resolution was passed to reaffirm the church’s stance on racism. Conservatives had hoped to see language explicitly rejecting Critical Race Theory included.

“Where things don’t line up between CRT and the bible - we will always choose the word of God,” said Crain, “But that does not mean we don’t think there are systemic racial problems.”

The SBC also established a sex abuse investigation task force after new allegations of abuse in member churches surfaced, according to CNN. Some religious leaders believe the sweeping changes and new leadership could be a revival for the SBC that’s experienced membership that’s been declining.

“The SBC has lost a lot of people in the last few years,” said Pastor David Bradford, Celebration Baptist Church. “It could be blessings in subtraction, and I think God is going to build. God is in control and we’re excited about the future.”

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.