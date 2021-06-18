LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Southern Baptist Convention names new president, pastor from Alabama

By Randi Hildreth
Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An Alabama pastor now leads the Southern Baptist Convention (SBC), and some members believe it could be a step in a new direction.

The first convention since the pandemic brought upwards of 16,000 people to Nashville for the annual event and messengers - or delegates - tackled hot button issues on the table, including leadership changes and the future direction of SBC.

Mobile area Pastor Ed Litton will serve as the next president of the Southern Baptist Convention - the largest protestant denomination in the U.S. Litton was elected with 52 percent of the vote. Litton, who is considered moderate, defeated Pastor Mike Stone from GA, who is considered more conservative. Litton’s supporters believe he has the skills to navigate SBC through topics that divides some along political and racial lines.

“Ed Litton has passion and desire to continue his work in racial reconciliation,” said Chris Crain, Executive Director of Birmingham Metro Baptist Association.

The SBC tackled race this year. A resolution was passed to reaffirm the church’s stance on racism. Conservatives had hoped to see language explicitly rejecting Critical Race Theory included.

“Where things don’t line up between CRT and the bible - we will always choose the word of God,” said Crain, “But that does not mean we don’t think there are systemic racial problems.”

The SBC also established a sex abuse investigation task force after new allegations of abuse in member churches surfaced, according to CNN. Some religious leaders believe the sweeping changes and new leadership could be a revival for the SBC that’s experienced membership that’s been declining.

“The SBC has lost a lot of people in the last few years,” said Pastor David Bradford, Celebration Baptist Church. “It could be blessings in subtraction, and I think God is going to build. God is in control and we’re excited about the future.”

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash in Calhoun Co. claims 2 lives
First Alert Weather 3p 6-17-21
FIRST ALERT: Prepare for wet and stormy weather this Father’s Day weekend
Police searching for suspects in apparent carjacking, homicide in Fairfield
4 Kayakers rescued from Cahaba River
4 kayakers rescued from Cahaba River
Where Shopping is a Pleasure: Publix manager’s act of kindness takes customer service to a new...
Where Shopping is a Pleasure: Publix manager’s act of kindness takes customer service to a new level

Latest News

More children being diagnosed with RSV
Children’s of Alabama seeing more patients with RSV than COVID-19
Walker County District Attorney Bill Adair says some inmates, including those on death row,...
Walker County DA investigating why some inmates received federal stimulus money
Kristen Young, right, plays with her daughter, Chloe Hoyle, in the backyard of their home,...
Minnesota girl, 3, living with syndrome diagnosed in fewer than 250 people worldwide
On June 19, 1865, Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to enslaved Black people in...
Civil rights historian reacts to Juneteenth national holiday