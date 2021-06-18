Second Gentleman tours Birmingham to get more people vaccinated

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff was in Birmingham Thursday morning as part of an effort to get more people vaccinated against COVID-19 by the Fourth of July.

He made a stop at Jackson-Olin High School in Ensley attending a kick-off event to encourage more people to roll up their sleeves.

Mr. Emhoff’s trip to the Magic City is part of the Biden Administration’s nationwide tour to reach the millions of Americans who are not vaccinated.

He was here highlighting the ease of getting the shot, and rallying teams to educate the community about the vaccines.

“Safe, effective, free, available.” It’s the battle cry Second Gentleman, Doug Emhoff, chanted during a COVID-19 vaccine rally at Jackson-Olin High School Thursday afternoon.

Members of the Biden Administration are crisscrossing the south as part of a “National Month of Action” campaign to improve vaccine confidence and encourage more people to get vaccinated.

“The President threw down a target of 70% by July 4th and here in Birmingham…in Alabama, we have work to do,” Emhoff said.

Emhoff was joined by U.S. Secretary of Veteran Affairs, Denis McDonough, and Senior Policy Advisor for COVID-19 Equity, Dr. Cameron Webb.

Both men echoing Emhoff’s message to listen to the science and take this shot of hope.

“By vaccinating more and more of our neighbors we’re protecting the veterans who have protected us,” McDonough said.

“You see, I remember the very first time that I walked onto that ward at the University of Virginia that was filled with COVID patients. The thing is, they all looked like me, like my parents, like my cousins, like my neighbors and so many of my friends. It hits really hard when you see the toll…the disproportionate toll that this pandemic takes,” Dr. Webb explained.

Mr. Emhoff helped kick off a canvassing event in the Ensley neighborhood before touring a vaccine clinic inside Jackson-Olin High School spreading a message of support to those administering the vaccine.

“It’s really the path back. Path back to a normal life without fear. And again, you’re doing it for you family, your friends, your co-workers, your neighbors, people that you may never meet. You gotta do it for them,” Emhoff said.

The Second Gentleman was in Memphis Wednesday as part of this push to get as many people as possible vaccinated by the Fourth of July.

His wife, Vice President, Kamala Harris, will be in Atlanta Friday trying to get more people there to get the shot.

