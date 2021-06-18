Second Gentleman encourages minority communities to roll up their sleeves

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff was in Birmingham Thursday as part of an effort to get more people vaccinated against COVID-19 by the Fourth of July.

Mr. Emhoff was at Jackson-Olin High School as part of the Biden Administration’s nationwide tour to reach the millions of Americans who are not vaccinated.

He was joined by other members of the Biden Administration all hoping to get more people from minority communities to roll up their sleeves.

Emhoff hopes the tour will encourage more people to get the shot saying there’s light at the end of the tunnel, but we can’t declare victory yet.

“It’s safe, they work, they’re free and they’re available, so they’re everywhere and vaccines.gov if you have any questions, and frankly we need to get the numbers up as I was saying…especially here in Alabama in Birmingham,” Emhoff said.

Senior Policy Advisor for COVID-19 Equity, Dr. Cameron Webb, said from the very start of the pandemic, COVID-19 has disproportionately impacted minority groups.

He said seeing the virus ravage communities of color, really hit home for him.

“There’s so much mis- and disinformation out there, and so every time we can bring science and we can bring facts we’re pushing up against just a deluge of so much misinformation and so the key to cutting through that is just being clear and concise here are the facts here’s what’s true,” Dr. Webb explained.

President Joe Biden set an ambitious goal hoping to get 70% of U.S. adults to receive at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine by July 4.

But several southern states, including Alabama, are lagging far behind when it comes to COVID vaccinations.

“Please, if you haven’t gotten the vaccine, get the vaccine. Do it for yourself, do it for your community, do it for your neighbor. This is not a political issue. This is an American issue. Let’s all come together as a country and get vaccinated and really move on to our lives, but without worry,” Emhoff said.

The White House’s push for COVID vaccinations across the south continues.

Emhoff’s wife, Vice President Kamala Harris, will be in Atlanta Friday trying to get more people there to get the shot.

