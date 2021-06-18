LawCall
Search underway for missing 13-year-old girl from Troy

Daniella Camellia Lee left her home on June 15 and has not returned.
Daniella Camellia Lee left her home on June 15 and has not returned.(Troy PD)
By WBRC Staff
TROY, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities in Troy are asking for help locating a missing 13-year-old girl.

Daniella Camellia Lee left her home on June 15 and has not returned. She was last seen wearing Air Force One shoes and ripped jeans or shorts. Her direction of travel is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information please call the Troy Police Department or CrimeStoppers at 1-833-AL1-STOP.

