Mother explains why she vaccinated her children for COVID-19

TUSCALOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Kennita Calhoun took several steps before deciding to vaccinate her children for coronavirus this week.

“Safety for one. It’s my duty to keep them safe,” Calhoun said.

Calhoun wants the best for her 13-year-old daughter Joslynn and her 14-year-old son Jacob. That’s why she spoke with other parents about whether or not to vaccinate them for coronavirus.

“We had some conversations. Some were intense. They went all the way into political views. But at the end of the day, you have to do what’s best for your child,” Calhoun continued.

Calhoun also considered the possibility that school for her kids would reopen in the Fall at 100% capacity.

“Parents make tough decisions everyday,” Calhoun added.

Calhoun also get advice from doctors who treat her children before bringing them to a vaccination clinic held at Stillman College this week.

“I did talk with their pediatrician. They did advise and recommend they get it, just as they recommended the flu shot. It is not mandatory to get any of these vaccines. But it is best to look into it. Do your research. See what’s best for you and your family. I know I want my family to stay healthy,” Calhoun explained.

So far, only the Pfizer vaccine is approved for kids as young as 12.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.