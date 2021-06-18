Man arrested after Helena resident finds camera on bathroom window

HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - A 49-year-old man from Helena is charged with aggravated criminal surveillance after a neighbor found a camera on her bathroom window.

David Scott Gardiner was arrested after a three-month long investigation by the Helena Police Department and Alabaster Police Department. Police say Gardiner acted alone.

The neighbor spotted the shadow of the camera before entering the shower, removed it and handed it over to Helena PD.

Authorities said there was no evidence to support that Gardiner knew the victim.

Gardiner was placed in the Shelby County Jail and released after posting a $10,000 bond.

“Everyone should feel save in their own home. This type of crime makes everyone question their privacy and security in the one place they should not have to. I am very proud of the Helena Detectives and appreciative of the assistance of Alabaster PD in their work on bringing this case to a successful conclusion. I hope the victim is reassured the person responsible for this crime is going to answer for his actions,” said Helena Police Chief Brad Flynn.

