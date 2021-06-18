LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Man arrested after Helena resident finds camera on bathroom window

David Gardiner is charged with aggravated criminal surveillance .
David Gardiner is charged with aggravated criminal surveillance .(Shelby Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - A 49-year-old man from Helena is charged with aggravated criminal surveillance after a neighbor found a camera on her bathroom window.

David Scott Gardiner was arrested after a three-month long investigation by the Helena Police Department and Alabaster Police Department. Police say Gardiner acted alone.

The neighbor spotted the shadow of the camera before entering the shower, removed it and handed it over to Helena PD.

Authorities said there was no evidence to support that Gardiner knew the victim.

Gardiner was placed in the Shelby County Jail and released after posting a $10,000 bond.

“Everyone should feel save in their own home. This type of crime makes everyone question their privacy and security in the one place they should not have to. I am very proud of the Helena Detectives and appreciative of the assistance of Alabaster PD in their work on bringing this case to a successful conclusion. I hope the victim is reassured the person responsible for this crime is going to answer for his actions,” said Helena Police Chief Brad Flynn.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash in Calhoun Co. claims 2 lives
First Alert Weather 3p 6-17-21
FIRST ALERT: Prepare for wet and stormy weather this Father’s Day weekend
Police searching for suspects in apparent carjacking, homicide in Fairfield
Where Shopping is a Pleasure: Publix manager’s act of kindness takes customer service to a new...
Where Shopping is a Pleasure: Publix manager’s act of kindness takes customer service to a new level
4 Kayakers rescued from Cahaba River
4 kayakers rescued from Cahaba River

Latest News

A major crash has happened on U.S. Highway 231 in Montgomery County.
Fatalities confirmed in major crash on Highway 231 in Montgomery County
Daniella Camellia Lee left her home on June 15 and has not returned.
Search underway for missing 13-year-old girl from Troy
Migellic Young
Warrant: Mom made daughter bury 4-year-old sister in Charlotte backyard
Ever wonder how much time you could spend inside a Waffle House? (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
Man tells syrupy tale of fantasy football ‘punishment’ at Miss. Waffle House