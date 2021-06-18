Legion FC to wear new B’ham Civil Rights Institute themed jerseys to honor Juneteenth

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Legion FC announced that as a part of the continued community partnership with the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute, the club will wear a redesigned, limited-edition kit with the Institute’s logo emblazoned on the back in its match on Saturday, June 19 at BBVA Field versus Austin Bold FC.

The jersey is grey, with the new BCRI logo between the shoulder blades, a patch with match details on the chest, and “18 – Juneteenth – 65” on the lower back in honor of Juneteenth, i.e. the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States.

As explained by DeJuana Thompson, Interim President & CEO of the Institute, “On June 19, 1865, Union Major General Gordon Granger rode into Galveston, Texas to announce that the Civil War had ended, and slaves had been freed. Though president Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation became law in January 1863, it was not enforced in places still under confederate control. Thus, it took over 2 years for approximately 250,000 Texan slaves to learn their freedom had been secured by the government.”

Following the match, each of the game-worn, player-signed jerseys will be up for auction, and all proceeds will go directly to the Institute. Keep an eye on our social media pages, @bhmlegion, and on the website, bhmlegion.com, starting on Saturday for more information about where and how to enter.

“We’re honored to continue our partnership with an organization as distinguished as the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute,” said Jay Heaps, Legion FC President and General Manager. “We want to thank the Institute, President Thompson, and Board Chair Isaac Cooper for coordinating a recent tour of the Institute for our players and staff. The BCRI continues to do inspiring work to educate and combat social injustice and racial inequality, and we are proud to support them in their efforts.”

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.