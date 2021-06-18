LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Jefferson Co. detectives arrest 18-year-old woman in deadly Fairfield carjacking

Joydan Ja’Niece Blackwell faces numerous charges in a Fairfield homicide.
Joydan Ja’Niece Blackwell faces numerous charges in a Fairfield homicide.(Jefferson Co. Jail)
By WBRC Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County authorities have arrested an 18-year-old woman for a murder in Fairfield.

The victim, 27 year old Jon Paul Matthew Kimber, was found by a passerby lying in the road near Gary Avenue and 49th Street shortly after 10:00 p.m. on June 16.

After reviewing evidence, Detectives were able to identify 18-year-old Joydan Ja’niece Blackwell as one of the suspects in the murder.  She is accused of attempting to rob Kimber of his vehicle.  When the victim attempted to fight back, he was shot multiple times.  The victim and the suspects knew each other.

Blackwell is charged with Capital Murder, First-degree Theft of Property, Shooting into an Occupied Building and First-Degree Robbery.

Her bonds total $120,000 on all charges except the Capital Murder charge, which has no bond.

Additional arrests are expected in this case.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash in Calhoun Co. claims 2 lives
First Alert Weather 3p 6-17-21
FIRST ALERT: Prepare for wet and stormy weather this Father’s Day weekend
First Alert Weather 3p 6-18-21
FIRST ALERT: Tropical rain to arrive by Saturday morning
Police searching for suspects in apparent carjacking, homicide in Fairfield
Where Shopping is a Pleasure: Publix manager’s act of kindness takes customer service to a new...
Where Shopping is a Pleasure: Publix manager’s act of kindness takes customer service to a new level

Latest News

An 18-wheeler overturned at Dead Man's Curve Friday afternoon.
18-wheeler overturns on Dead Man’s Curve
Blue stands with his daughters. He died at age 68 in June 2021.
Blue family mourns patriarch as they question death investigation results
A major crash has happened on U.S. Highway 231 in Montgomery County.
Multiple deaths after 18-wheelers collide on Highway 231 in Montgomery County
Reta Mays, a West Virginia serial killer, is being transferred to a low security prison in...
West Virginia serial killer moved to low security federal prison in Alabama