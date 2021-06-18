Jefferson Co. detectives arrest 18-year-old woman in deadly Fairfield carjacking

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County authorities have arrested an 18-year-old woman for a murder in Fairfield.

The victim, 27 year old Jon Paul Matthew Kimber, was found by a passerby lying in the road near Gary Avenue and 49th Street shortly after 10:00 p.m. on June 16.

After reviewing evidence, Detectives were able to identify 18-year-old Joydan Ja’niece Blackwell as one of the suspects in the murder. She is accused of attempting to rob Kimber of his vehicle. When the victim attempted to fight back, he was shot multiple times. The victim and the suspects knew each other.

Blackwell is charged with Capital Murder, First-degree Theft of Property, Shooting into an Occupied Building and First-Degree Robbery.

Her bonds total $120,000 on all charges except the Capital Murder charge, which has no bond.

Additional arrests are expected in this case.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.