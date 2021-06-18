Group reacts to Supreme Court decision protecting the Affordable Care Act

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The United States Supreme Court reached a decision Thursday that keeps the Affordable Care Act in place for people who use it to buy health insurance.

The justices ruled 7 to 2 that a group of 18 states challenging the law lacked the standing to file suit against it.

Thursday’s ruling came as good news to those helping people without insurance at the Holt Senior Center.

“Definitely gratified to see the law has been upheld because to date, it has been able to help millions of Americans and we hope for it to continue to help folks,” according to Mark Linn.

Linn is a program coordinator for Enroll Alabama. Linn was among those helping people register online for insurance through the Affordable Care Act.

The window under which people can enroll for insurance under the ACA was extended to August 15. Linn believes the law is especially helpful to people whose health and jobs were affected by coronavirus.

“People’s circumstances change. Maybe they had insurance at a job, but they lost it. This last year many people lost their current job due to the pandemic,” Linn continued.

Linn says the ACA helps people who need insurance to have access to quality healthcare or get prescriptions filled.

“Depending on what their household income is, it could be very cheap or free,” Linn added.

The group that hosted today’s sign-up event will have several more enrollment events over the summer:

Saturday July 10th from 10am to 2pm at The Gateway at 2614 University Boulevard.

Thursday July 15 from 11am to 1pm at Plum Grove Baptist Church at 2822 Fosters Ferry Road

Thursday August 12 from 11am to 1pm at Stillman College at 3601 Stillman Boulevard

Saturday August 14 from 10am to 2pm at Christian Community Church 5600 at 1st Avenue

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.