GRAPHIC: Bodycam of Capitol riot attack released in case of former Marine, NYPD

By Gray News staff
Updated: 37 minutes ago
(Gray News) - The Justice Department released footage Thursday used in a case against a former Marine and NYPD officer accused of crimes related to the U.S. Capitol riot.

WARNING: The video contains violence. Explicit language has been edited but some may still be heard among the crowd.

The footage was taken from a body camera of an officer on duty Jan. 6. It was used in a federal case against Thomas Webster, identified by prosecutors as the man wearing a red and black jacket in the video holding a flagpole and yelling obscenities at the officers, CNN reported.

The man matching the description in the video pushes the barrier at police before swinging the flagpole wildly toward them. The officer takes away the flagpole after a brief scuffle for it and then the man charges at the officer.

The officer is knocked to the ground with the man on top of him.

The U.S. Attorney’s office out of Washington, D.C., said Webster was charged with seven counts, including assaulting an officer with a dangerous weapon, engaging in physical violence with a weapon on restricted grounds, civil disorder and disorderly conduct.

Webster was indicted in March. He pleaded not guilty to all charges.

A judge ordered the release of the footage Thursday. Multiple media outlets, including parent company Gray Television, have sought footage of the Capitol riot used in court cases.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

