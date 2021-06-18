Gov. Ivey Awards COVID-19 recovery funds to 6 Alabama counties

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded a total of $2.6 million to six Alabama counties to help them overcome the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the governor’s office, the grants awarded to Etowah, Lee, Clarke, Coffee, Houston and Pike counties are part of more than $40 million allocated to the state under a special community development block grant program funded from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

The grant funds, made available to the state by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, are required to be expended on projects relating to the recovery from or preventing the spread of the COVID-19 virus or any future infectious diseases.

Lee County was awarded $500,000 and will allocate funds for assistance with rent and utility bill payment assistance and food distribution.

Clarke County was awarded $300,000 to provide rent and utility bill assistance to low- and moderate-income families and provide personal protective equipment for first responders.

Coffee County was awarded $500,000 and will construct an emergency operations center.

Houston County was awarded $400,000 and will supply the county with a mobile testing and vaccination unit and construct a storage area for personal protection equipment.

Pike County was awarded $400,000 to purchase two ambulances for its fire department.

“It is imperative for our own safety and welfare and for the sake of the economy that we put COVID-19 behind us and get on with our lives,” Gov. Ivey said. “I am hopeful these funds will be beneficial in assisting these counties to help their residents as we continue to take great steps to overcome the pandemic.”

Additional grants to other Alabama cities and counties as applications are processed, according to the governor.

