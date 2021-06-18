Former Spain Park runner competes at U.S. Olympic Trials

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The U.S. Olympic Trials are underway in Oregon and former Spain Park track star Daniel Nixon is hoping to make his Olympic dream come true.

Nixon, who recently graduated from Iowa State, will run the 800-meter dash Friday night. If he finishes in the top 16, he’ll advance to the 800m semifinals on Saturday. Nixon, who graduated from Spain Park in 2016, says competing in the U.S. Olympic Trials is a dream come true.

“It’s surreal to be here for the trials and be one of the 32 individuals in the U.S. to come here and run and compete for a spot in the Olympic team. It’s been a difficult journey, more than most, but God has led me all the way and I’m excited,” said Daniel Nixon.

Nixon will race at 7:26 CT Friday night in Eugene, Oregon.

