FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain and some flooding south of I-20/59 this weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Friday! I hope you have been enjoying the quiet weather this week because it is about to get active as we approach the weekend. All eyes are on the Gulf as we wait to see if we have our next tropical depression or tropical storm of the season. The system in the Gulf remains disorganized, but is producing a lot of rain on the eastern side of the system. It is forecast to move northwards today and make landfall in southeast Louisiana tonight into tomorrow morning. It will then travel into Alabama Sunday morning and finally move out of here by Sunday evening. A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for areas along and south of I-20/59 starting from Saturday morning and ending Sunday evening. Areas that are included in the flash flood watch include Sumter, Greene, Hale, Bibb, Tuscaloosa, Jefferson, Shelby, Chilton, Clay, Coosa, Talladega, St. Clair, and Calhoun, Cleburne, and Tallapoosa counties. Areas in the watch could see rainfall totals up to 3-5 inches. Rainfall totals will drastically lower as you go north and west of Birmingham.

Friday’s Forecast: We are starting off this Friday morning dry and with a mostly clear sky. Temperatures are slightly warmer with most of us in the low to mid 60s. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing cloud cover increasing to our south thanks to the tropical low forming in the Gulf. Clouds are forecast to move to the north and increase across Central Alabama this afternoon. Plan for a mostly cloudy sky by this afternoon and evening. It is going to be hot with highs in the lower 90s. Humidity levels are also expected to increase making it feel a little muggy. We are introducing a 30% chance for widely scattered showers and storms this evening. Best spots to see rain will be along and south of I-20. Areas such as Greene, Hale, Tuscaloosa, Bibb, Chilton, Coosa, Shelby, and Talladega counties will have the best chance to see a few showers or storms. Areas to the north will remain dry with southerly winds at 5-10 mph.

Potential Tropical Cyclone Three: The National Hurricane Center has designated the area of low pressure as “Potential Tropical Cyclone Three” so they can issue watches and forecasts for this system. It is not officially a tropical depression or tropical storm YET. In able for that to happen, the area of low pressure needs to have storms wrapped around the entire center of the storm. It has failed to do that as of now. Impacts remain the same though. The system is lopsided with dry air on the western side of the storm and plenty of moisture on the right-hand side. The forecast has the center of the storm moving right through Central Alabama Saturday night into Sunday. Tropical Storm Warnings have already been issued along the Gulf Coast including the Alabama Gulf Coast. If this system becomes a tropical storm, it would be called “Claudette”. Wind speeds will likely only go up to 35-45 mph range. The storm will likely remain weak as it moves to the north. The good news is that this system is not forecast to stall. Once it moves inland, it should move out quickly. I think we will see improving conditions Sunday afternoon and evening as most of the moisture moves out of Central Alabama.

Potential Tropical Cyclone Three. (Source: Jill Gilardi/WBRC)

Local Impacts: We will likely see rain chances increase from the south Saturday morning. Greatest threat for heavy rain and flash flooding will occur along and south of I-20. If you live in Marion, Winston, Lamar, Fayette, and Walker counties, you might not see that much rainfall. Some models are indicating you could see totals less than a tenth of an inch. It is good news if that’s the case since those areas were hit hard with heavy rainfall over the past two weeks. Birmingham could see around 1-2″ of rainfall with higher totals to the south. If the storm shifts farther south and east, it would reduce our rainfall totals even more. I think the tornado threat will be very minimal. Greatest concern for a spin-up tornado will likely occur along the Gulf Coast and into parts of southeast Alabama and Georgia. We will watch our southeastern counties for the low-end potential for a brief spin-up tornado. Areas to watch include Chilton, Coosa, Talladega, Tallapoosa, and Clay counties. Just make sure you monitor your First Alert Weather App for weather updates in case warnings are issued.

Temperatures Saturday will likely warm into the lower 80s north of Birmingham. Areas to the south that will see higher rain chances will remain in the mid to upper 70s. Everyone will stay cloudy with southeast winds at 5-15 mph. Winds could increase around 15-25 mph Saturday night into Sunday morning. I do think rain chances will start to move out of here by Sunday morning and afternoon. We could see several dry hours Sunday if you need to do things outside. Good news if you want to do something for Dad on Father’s Day.

Gulf Coast Impacts: Heavy rain is forecast to move into the Gulf Coast this evening and continue into tomorrow. We could see minor coastal flooding along with a high rip current threat. No one should be in the water as this storm moves inland. Winds will be around 30-40 mph with a chance for a few spin-up tornadoes. Weather will improve by Sunday.

Father’s Day Forecast: Father’s Day will likely start off cloudy and wet as the system moves out of our area. Northwest Alabama will likely end up mostly dry with a few isolated showers possible. As the system moves out, there’s a chance we could see some cloud cover decrease by the afternoon and evening. West Alabama could trend warmer with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Areas along and east of I-65 will likely see highs in the low to mid 80s Sunday afternoon. It will remain very muggy so the heat index will likely be in the 90s.

Wet Weather Continues Next Week: Rain chances could remain high Monday and Tuesday as a cold front begins to move into the Southeast. It is the cold front that is responsible for quickly moving this tropical system out of our area. Plan for a 60-70% chance for rain and storms Monday and Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 80s. Both of our long-range models are now showing this front moving through the area completely. If this verifies, next Wednesday is looking dry with sunshine and highs in the mid 80s. Let’s hope this solution verifies. The end of next week is looking very warm with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. We’ll introduce a 20-30% chance for isolated showers and storms by the end of next week. Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather updates.

Have a safe weekend!

