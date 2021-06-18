Fantastic Father in Trussville

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Webster’s Dictionary defines a father as a person who accepts responsibility or cares for someone as a father might. Trussville resident and father John Tyler calls it, “just doing what I had to do.” The father of four and husband to wife Tamara lived that motto, though it would be tested. This past spring, the entire Tyler family would contract COVID, including their two college students Dalen and Janisha, and their son Ethan, who they nicknamed their Autistic Artist, but Tamara had it the worst.

“It just started getting worse when I started passing out, my oxygen was really low at the time and I didn’t know,” Tamara Tyler said.

“One particular morning, she got up to use the restroom, and I heard a loud bang,” John Tyler said. “So I ran into the bathroom, and when she ‘came to’ she didn’t remember. So I said ‘okay, we gotta go.’”

“That’s when I found out I had COVID pneumonia,” Tamara said.

Her health quickly deteriorated.

“Both of my lungs collapsed. My kidneys shut down. I had to go on the ventilator. I was in a coma for about six weeks,” Tamara said.

As his wife battled for her life, John had to handle everything. Tending to her, taking care of the bills, cooking, celebrating their daughter’s graduation from Alabama State, and ensuring their 10-year-son Ethan, who’s Autistic, could handle not having his mom at home.

“He would be like ‘where’s mommy’ because she was the one that had to put together his routine, so I had to take on the role of mom,” John said. “He’d have various fits, so I had to hug him and console him.”

John also kept family and friends updated on Tamara’s condition.

“I just had a great admiration for him,” family friend Eboni Vasser said. “He had to keep the ball rolling.”

John had sleepless nights of his own, trying to manage it all, while still working full time as a barber.

“I felt a lot of pain,” John said. “Just knowing that she was in the hospital and I couldn’t do anything, I couldn’t sleep. I had to make myself eat.”

While at work one day, he received a call from a hospital nurse that Tamara’s condition was improving enough to bring her out of the coma. She’s been recovering ever since.

“It was like a relief, like I can finally breathe a little bit,” John said. “I just thought, like, okay, there is hope.”

The road to recovery for Tamara hasn’t been easy. She’s had to re-learn to walk, but with each step, John is right by her side.

“I can’t tell you how much I appreciate him,” Tamara said. “When I came out [of the coma] everything was taken care of.”

As for where this father and husband gets his strength from, he attributes it to faith and family.

“Number one God,” John said. “My family and my friends, they stayed encouraging me. I was getting phone calls and texts, every day. It just gave me strength.”

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.