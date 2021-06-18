LawCall
Demolition of old Tallassee High School begins

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Updated: Jun. 18, 2021 at 3:13 PM CDT
TALLASSEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Outward signs of the nearing end are starting to show for the old Tallassee High School. The brick building that has been the educational home to generations of local children dating back to 1929 is about to be torn down.

Black mesh construction fencing surrounds the stately but outdated building, its three large, arched glass windows still in place, but only for a while longer.

The arms of two cranes can be seen reaching up from behind the fencing, their initial target being the school nameplate, which was mostly gone by Friday morning.

The old Tallassee High School sits behind construction fencing and workers begin the process of...
The old Tallassee High School sits behind construction fencing and workers begin the process of tearing it down.(Source: WSFA 12 News)

City and school officials have said the nearly century-old building had served its purpose and that it was less expensive to replace it that to maintain it.

“It would cost millions of dollars just to sprinkle the building,” the superintendent has previously said.

While the old THS building is coming down, a new multi-million dollar facility is going up that will look remarkably similar to its predecessor on the outside, but state-of-the-art on the inside.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held in January with Tallassee City Schools Superintendent Brock Nolan saying the new school will feature an auditorium that will have room for more than 650 people, a band and fine arts complex “complete with classrooms and the latest media,” and state-of-the-art science labs.

Framework on the new Tallassee High School is already coming together not far from its...
Framework on the new Tallassee High School is already coming together not far from its predecessor. The new $21 million facility will look similar to the old one on the outside.(Source: WSFA 12 News)

Completion on the new school is expected in time for students to move into by the fall of 2022.

