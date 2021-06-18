Cullman Cares Food Bank

CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - There are still many needy families even as life begins to return to normal, which is why Cullman Cares For Kids is still so important to so many.

The program began as a partnership with the United Way Food Bank in 2000. Initially, the Food Bank would see about 40 families a month. As the months and years passed by, the need for food increased. On average now the Food Bank is seeing approximately 550 families per month. Surprisingly, those numbers took a downturn during the COVID pandemic, and the number of families served decreased, in part, because elderly patrons were unable to ride with public transportation to make it into the food bank.

Cullman Cares For Kids. (Source: Fred Hunter/WBRC)

Cullman Cares For Kids. (Source: Fred Hunter/WBRC)

Cullman Cares For Kids. (Source: Fred Hunter/WBRC)

So, the organization decided to reach out to those clients who were most at risk and others who simply did not have the means to travel. Cullman Cares was determined that no one should go to bed hungry! So, the entire operation transitioned into a drive-thru service.

Cullman Cares For Kids. (Source: Fred Hunter/WBRC)

According to Tonja Grace, “We decided to think outside the box and create ways to get out into the more rural parts of the county. It was then that we applied to Publix for the Publix Charities grant program. The grant was approved, and we went forward with the purchase of a trailer, which we turned into a mobile food bank, an extension of Cullman Caring for Kids/United Way Food Bank. We purchased the trailer and thanks to United Way, the trailer is fully equipped with an office and ready for onsite visits.”

Tonja continues, “We wanted a design that was unique and would stand out in a crowd, yet kid friendly. The colors are bright and cheerful as we have had many compliments on the design. Now we are eager to set out on a mission to serve the community. We pick up daily from Publix, and South Walmart here in Cullman, so we can deliver fresh vegetables and nutritious foods. We are called Cullman Caring for Kids; however, we help with food for all ages!”

Cullman Cares For Kids. (Source: Fred Hunter/WBRC)

“If you are in need, and hungry, we are here for you! We not only give out food at these sites, but we are also set up to accept both monetary donations and food donations and give a receipt upon request for tax purposes.”

The organization is excited about the prospects for their efforts going forward, “Look for us at different community events. We will be there to provide information and other valuable resources to anyone who is in need. If you are a fan of social media, feel free to follow us on Facebook, Cullman Caring for Kids. We also have a website if you would like to make a monetary donation, you will be able to do so on our website. Your donation would help to purchase food from the North Alabama food bank.”

Of course, Tonja concludes, “None of this would be possible without our partnership with United Way, Publix, Walmart, and local individuals and organizations. For any questions, or if you would like to partner with us and have a food drive, feel free to call us at 256-739-1111 and ask for Nancy Bryant. Our mailing address is: P.O. Box 698 Cullman, Alabama 35056.”

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.