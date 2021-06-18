Multiple deaths after 18-wheelers collide on Highway 231 in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An investigation is underway to determine the cause of a crash that claimed at least two lives along a busy stretch of roadway in Montgomery County Friday.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has not released the actual number of deaths, only saying there are multiple fatalities, after two 18-wheelers collided around 11 a.m.

The wreck, located about eight miles outside of Montgomery, has both southbound lanes of U.S. 231 near the intersection of U.S. 82 at the 171 mile marker closed until further notice.

Hwy. 231 North is now split into both a north and southbound lane of traffic, which is moving slowly in both directions. ALEA and the Alabama Department of Transportation are asking commuters to avoid the area, if possible.

First responders, including a medical helicopter, rushed to the scene.

The cause of the crash is unclear at this time.

