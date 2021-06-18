Blue family mourns patriarch as they question death investigation results

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A man using a walker just trying to go to a local convenience store was assaulted and later died. It happened Monday night at the Pratt City Citgo gas station.

Carlester Lee Blue was 68 years old and had health issues, but his family never expected him to die on his nightly gas station trip.

His eldest daughter describes her dad as a loving father, a loyal widower, and a great friend.

“He was a social butterfly, a straight shooter, cigar smoking kind of dude, he was an amazing father,” said Jamila Blue Lawson.

Blue was using his walker to run an errand when he was beaten and robbed at the Pratt City Citgo.

“So he just decided I want to run to the store, knowing him, a Dr. Pepper,” said Lawson.

Paramedics took him to a hospital, where he died. Police have charged Andre Grant with robbery, but not murder.

Investigators say the coroner ruled Blue’s cause of death as related to his health issues and that ruling prevents them from upgrading charges. Now, Blue’s family wants a second opinion.

“To have to call my siblings and give them that message was one of the worst things I’ve ever had to do,” said Lawson.

If the ruling is changed, the charges could be escalated as well.

