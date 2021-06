BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An 18-wheeler has overturned on I-20/59 WB ramp at exit 130.

All lanes are closed at this moment. There is a small amount of some sort of substance leaking from the truck; however it’s not clear what that substance is.

The truck driver was treated and released for minor injuries.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.