Vaccine site at WaterMark Place shuts down

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Wednesday was the last day to get a COVID-19 shot at WaterMark Place in Bessemer.

Health officials are reminding people that the Pfizer vaccine is a two-dose series, so it’s important that you get your second dose at least 21 days after your first dose to ensure you are protected.

But if you didn’t make it to WaterMark Place Wednesday to get your shot, don’t worry there are plenty of other opportunities elsewhere.

The goal for the vaccine clinic at WaterMark Place was simple: vaccinate at least a thousand people a day for an eight-week period.

But reaching that target was a bit more challenging.

“We didn’t get the thousand shots a day. Our average is about maybe about 150 to 200 when you look at it the whole scheme of things,” said State Director of the Bureau of Prevention, Promotion & Support, Jamey Durham.

Organizers said the clinic was successful vaccinating nearly 7,000 people, but a lot goes into these mass vaccination sites.

At WaterMark Place alone you have FEMA, the Jefferson County Department of Health, the Alabama National Guard, and logistic companies to set it all up.

And with waning enthusiasm, organizers said there’s less need for large-scale vaccination clinics.

“It’s just been lukewarm across the board. I think largely due to the fact that we’ve got all the folks that really wanted to get the vaccine, that were yearning for that vaccine and now we’re trying to get to those individuals that are still questionable, sitting on the fence, not too sure so that’s the trickle effect we’re having now,” Durham said.

Alabama still ranks among the lowest states in the U.S. with vaccine uptake.

Only 37% of Alabamians have received their first shot compared to the national average of 67%.

“Our plan all along was to make the vaccine readily available. It is statewide. It’s in every corner of the state. We’ve succeeded in that approach. So, if you change your mind and this site shuts down, they’re out there,” Durham said.

So, what happens if you were unable to make it for the final day of the watermark place clinic?

Health officials said not to worry because you can go to the Jefferson County Department of Health to get your shot, or one of the many other pharmacies and providers across the state.

For a list of local vaccine sites, visit: https://bit.ly/3gr5Oja.

