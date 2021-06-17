Samford’s Justin Stuckey qualifies for U.S Olympic Trials

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Samford junior Justin Stuckey has qualified for the upcoming Olympic trials in the high jump, it was announced Tuesday.

Stuckey qualified with his jump at the War Eagle Invitational earlier this season, when he had a leap of 2.21 meters (7′ 3″), his personal best. The Olympic trials will be held at historic Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., and the preliminaries for the high jump are set for Friday, June 25, at 5 p.m. The finals for the event are scheduled for that Sunday, June 27, at 3:30 p.m.

“I am so happy for Justin and for Coach (Ashley) Shoemaker,” Samford head coach Rod Tiffin said. “They have worked so hard for this opportunity, and for Justin to be able to end his season at the Olympic trials is beyond amazing. He is such a competitor that I know he won’t back down from the challenge of the trials. The success and opportunities he has had this season will only strengthen his drive.”

Qualifying for the Olympic Trials is the latest in a long line of accomplishments by Stuckey this season. The Helena native earned first team All-America honors in the high jump at the NCAA Indoor Championships, and he earned second team All-America recognition at the NCAA Outdoor Championships in the same event.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.