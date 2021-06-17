LawCall
Police searching for suspects in apparent carjacking, homicide in Fairfield

(Source: Raycom images)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 5:35 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - Shortly after 11 p.m. on Wednesday, Jefferson County Deputies were dispatched to a location near the intersection of Gary Avenue and 49th Street in Fairfield to investigate a person who had been shot.

Police say they arrived at the scene to find a 27-year-old male lying in the roadway, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to police.

After gathering evidence at the scene, Jefferson County Detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 2017 Gray Nissan Sentra, bearing tag number 1FB7482. After reviewing evidence collected from the scene, police say it appears the victim was shot during an apparent robbery/carjacking. The Nissan appeared to be occupied by two suspects.

If you have any information, or if you see this vehicle, please contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777. You may also provide an anonymous tip online.

