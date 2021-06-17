Mobile food pantry to feed families affected by tornadoes in Calhoun and Shelby counties

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Community Food Bank of Central Alabama will feed hundreds of families who were affected by the March 15 tornadoes in Shelby and Calhoun counties.

Food will be distributed via a mobile food pantry in Ohatchee and Pelham.

Here are the dates, locations and times:

Ohatchee:

June 25

10 a.m.

Oak Bowery Baptist Church: 3300 AL Hwy 144, Ohatchee, AL 36271

350 households served

Pelham:

July 8

10 a.m.

Pelham Civic Complex and Ice Arena: 500 Amphitheater Road, Pelham, AL 35124

700 households served

The one-day, outdoor events will provide households with preassembled boxes of shelf-stable goods, protein, and fresh produce on a first come, first-served basis to any and all individuals in need of food assistance via a low-/no-contact, drive-thru distribution.

“The storms on March 15 were devastating to our communities in Shelby and Calhoun Counties, and we are committed to supporting them,” Brett R. Meredith, CEO of Community Food Bank of Central Alabama said. “Tornadoes don’t discriminate who they devastate, and the effects of these storms are long lasting, especially in our more rural areas. The Community Food Bank is here for our neighbors across the state.”

If you would like to assist these long-term disaster relief efforts, you may donate here or sign up to volunteer here.

