Kohl’s will close stores on Thanksgiving Day

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Kohl’s announced Thursday that all of its stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 25, 2021.

Store leaders said the decision follows positive response from last year’s closure on Thanksgiving Day, as well as preferences in how and when customers want to shop during the holiday season.

Customers looking to shop Kohl’s on Thanksgiving Day will be able to shop on Kohls.com and in the Kohl’s App.

