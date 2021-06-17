Health experts urge minorities to share accurate vaccine information

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The percentage of people getting vaccinated has become stagnant in Alabama, and minorities are lagging behind in vaccination rates.

Physicians are working to change that by making sure accurate information is dispersed.

The entire state is lagging behind but in particular, doctors are evaluating how to connect in a better way with minorities.

Roughly 21 percent of eligible Black Alabamians and just two percent of Asian people have gotten a COVID vaccine, concerning physicians.

It alarms them because minorities have disproportionately been affected by the pandemic, with higher infection and death rates across the board.

Health experts including Dr. Jamie Bell say members of minority communities need to give each other accurate info, and local doctors may need to speak up more to get the message across to those most vulnerable.

“We need to share credible information from people who look like us because a lot of times people may go to the doctor, but their doctor does not look like them and there may possibly be a mistrust there, I have family and friends who have told me that,” said Dr. Bell, a physician with St. Vincent’s and the VA.

Dr. Bell is part of a bi-weekly vaccine town hall on the Birmingham City Council Facebook page, you can watch the whole thing on their page every Monday night.

