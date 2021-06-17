LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Health experts urge minorities to share accurate vaccine information

Misinformation is spreading fast about vaccines.
By Cassie Fambro
Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The percentage of people getting vaccinated has become stagnant in Alabama, and minorities are lagging behind in vaccination rates.

Physicians are working to change that by making sure accurate information is dispersed.

The entire state is lagging behind but in particular, doctors are evaluating how to connect in a better way with minorities.

Roughly 21 percent of eligible Black Alabamians and just two percent of Asian people have gotten a COVID vaccine, concerning physicians.

It alarms them because minorities have disproportionately been affected by the pandemic, with higher infection and death rates across the board.

Health experts including Dr. Jamie Bell say members of minority communities need to give each other accurate info, and local doctors may need to speak up more to get the message across to those most vulnerable.

“We need to share credible information from people who look like us because a lot of times people may go to the doctor, but their doctor does not look like them and there may possibly be a mistrust there, I have family and friends who have told me that,” said Dr. Bell, a physician with St. Vincent’s and the VA.

Dr. Bell is part of a bi-weekly vaccine town hall on the Birmingham City Council Facebook page, you can watch the whole thing on their page every Monday night.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 people found dead in storage area
UPDATE: Cause of death released for 2 men found dead in storage room of Irondale car dealership
2 killed in shooting at Mueller Co. in Albertville
2 people killed in workplace shooting in Albertville
2 people killed in accident on Derby Pkwy
2 people killed in accident off I-459 in Birmingham
Legion Field concert concerns
Growing concerns over Legion Field concert next month
The Jefferson County Coroner has identified the victim as Clint Blake Dean.
Center Point man shot and killed during domestic incident in Birmingham

Latest News

Calera to host public hearing about property rezoning
Concerns over possible teacher shortages
American Federation of Teachers seeing more educators retire after the COVID-19 pandemic
Encouraging trends after Memorial Day holiday weekend
Health officials say a Memorial Day surge was avoided
More liver transplants are at risk after new rules took effect during the pandemic.
New liver transplant rules make Birmingham patients wait longer than other cities