Fuel spill after 18-wheeler overturns on Hwy 280

fuel spill on Highway 280 and Greenhill Parkway around 7:00 p.m.
fuel spill on Highway 280 and Greenhill Parkway around 7:00 p.m.(wbrc)
By WBRC Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials are on the scene of a fuel spill on Highway 280, after an accident involving an 18-wheeler and another vehicle.

According to the Hoover Fire Department, officials responded to the intersection of Highway 280 and Greenhill Parkway around 7:00 p.m.

An eighteen wheeler carrying lumber overturned and ruptured one fuel tank, spilling approximately 50 gallons of diesel fuel.

Fuel spill on Highway 280 and Greenhill Parkway around 7:00 p.m.
Fuel spill on Highway 280 and Greenhill Parkway around 7:00 p.m.(wbrc)

One person was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

