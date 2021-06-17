Fuel spill after 18-wheeler overturns on Hwy 280

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials are on the scene of a fuel spill on Highway 280, after an accident involving an 18-wheeler and another vehicle.

According to the Hoover Fire Department, officials responded to the intersection of Highway 280 and Greenhill Parkway around 7:00 p.m.

An eighteen wheeler carrying lumber overturned and ruptured one fuel tank, spilling approximately 50 gallons of diesel fuel.

Fuel spill on Highway 280 and Greenhill Parkway around 7:00 p.m. (wbrc)

One person was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

