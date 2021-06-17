Fuel spill after 18-wheeler overturns on Hwy 280
Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials are on the scene of a fuel spill on Highway 280, after an accident involving an 18-wheeler and another vehicle.
According to the Hoover Fire Department, officials responded to the intersection of Highway 280 and Greenhill Parkway around 7:00 p.m.
An eighteen wheeler carrying lumber overturned and ruptured one fuel tank, spilling approximately 50 gallons of diesel fuel.
One person was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.