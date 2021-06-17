Former Blount Co. assistant principal pleads guilty to child porn charges

BLOUNT Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A former Blount County Schools administrator pled guilty in Blount County Circuit Court to two additional counts of production of child pornography and two additional counts of possession of child pornography.

Tim Clevenger, 54, formerly of Locust Fork, was sentenced to 18 years on each of the production counts and 7 years on each of the possession of child pornography charges.

Clevenger had been the assistant principal for 11 years and with the Blount County Schools system for 18 years.

Clevenger was convicted in 2018 of production of child pornography and possession of child pornography at the conclusion of a jury trial. The trial in 2018 involved a different victim than the cases for which he pled guilty Thursday.

Clevenger has been incarcerated in the Alabama Department of Corrections since 2018.

Prosecutors said the initial video was discovered on a school owned laptop that Clevenger, who at the time was Assistant Principal, had sent to the central office for technical support. A search warrant for additional electronic devices at his home and the field house at the school and their contents revealed the other videos and the additional victim. The videos had been taken in 2013.

Prosecutors said Clevenger videoed the victims from outside the bathroom window at his home in Cleveland when the young girls would come to visit his daughter. Investigators said the videos were taken at night when the girls were unaware that he was outside watching them.

District Attorney Pamela L. Casey said, “Today, for the first time, Tim Clevenger admitted that he perpetuated these horrific crimes against a young girl. In 2018, he refused to acknowledge his guilt in the trial related to the first victim and instead testified that his young son had snuck out of the house at night and took these videos and downloaded them onto this computer. The evidence showed that the downloads took place at 1:30 a.m. on his school computer and that there was no physical way that the young son could have done this.”

”It takes a real piece of crap to blame their own child for committing such vile acts knowing that they had actually done it,” said Casey.

Casey had asked that the sentences be run consecutive with the first victim. The Court ran them concurrently. The second victim was present in court to hear Clevenger admit his guilt.

