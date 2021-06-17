FIRST ALERT: One more day of low humidity and sunny weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Thursday everyone! It is another pleasant start to the day with temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Areas to the north including Gadsden and Centre have dropped into the upper 50s. It feels cool and refreshing once you step outside. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us dry and clear. Clouds and some showers are off to our south right off the Alabama and Florida coast. We should see another beautiful afternoon. Plan for a mostly sunny sky today with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Winds will continue from the northeast at 5-10 mph keeping our humidity levels low. Enjoy the lower humidity today because the humidity will return as early as tomorrow.

First Alert for Increasing Clouds Tomorrow: Winds will begin to change direction from the north to the south tomorrow. It will allow for humidity levels to slowly increase across Central Alabama. We should start tomorrow morning off dry with some sunshine. Temperatures will trend a little warmer with most of us in the mid 60s. Plan for increasing clouds tomorrow afternoon. We will likely end up mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 90s. A few short term models are hinting that some of the tropical moisture from the Gulf could move in giving us a slight chance for an isolated shower or storm along and south of I-20 Friday evening. I’ll introduce a 20 percent chance for rain, but most of us should remain dry. With increasing humidity levels and highs in the lower 90s, it will feel several degrees warmer.

Tropical Update: Hurricane hunters are planning to fly into the disturbance in the southern Gulf of Mexico later today to find out if there’s anything developing. The National Hurricane Center is giving this disturbance a high chance to form in the next 24 to 48 hours. We will likely see a tropical depression or a weak tropical storm form by tomorrow or early Saturday morning. Most of the models has the low approaching Louisiana and spreading moisture into parts of Mississippi and Alabama Saturday. I doubt this system will have a chance to become strong since it will have very little time to organize. Majority of our models keep this system as a tropical depression.

Tropical update. (Source: Matt Daniel/WBRC)

Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the arrival of this tropical system this weekend. There’s still uncertainty on exactly where it will go over the next 72 hours. It is easier to determine the track once we have a center of low pressure defined. We don’t have that right now. We do think we’ll see rain and some storms move in Saturday afternoon and evening as the low makes landfall. Our biggest threat will be heavy rain and potential flash flooding. Areas along and south of I-20 could see rainfall totals of 2-4 inches. Area north of I-20/59 will likely trend a little drier with rainfall totals around 1-2 inches. Since we could be on the eastern side of the storm, we can’t rule out the potential for a few spin-up tornadoes Saturday into Sunday. Just make sure you monitor your first alert weather app to receive up-to-date notifications. Temperatures this weekend will trend cooler thanks to cloud cover and higher rain chances. Some spots south of I-20 could stay in the 70s with areas to the north in the lower 80s Saturday. We’ll likely stay in the lower 80s Sunday. Note that rain totals and threats could change pending on the track of this low. If the low trends farther to our south and east, our rainfall totals will be significantly lower.

Uncertainty Next Week: Models are hinting that a cold front could move into the Southeast early next week. It is why this tropical low will move out of here fairly quickly. The front will likely enhance our rain chances Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will likely stay in the mid 80s. The biggest question is determining if the cold front will move through our area completely or stall in place. One of our long range models shows drier conditions for the middle part of next week. The other long range model shows us wet and unsettled for most of next week. I think we’ll know more once we get through this weekend. Plan for several changes in the forecast as we head into next week. Let’s hope we dry out for next week. Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.

Have a safe Thursday!

