Fatal crash in Jacksonville claims 2 lives

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 5:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - A two-vehicle crash at approximately 1 p.m. on Wednesday claimed the lives of two Heflin residents.

Police say 70-year-old James Turner and 61-year-old Bonnie Turner were fatally injured when the 2013 Chevrolet Equinox they were driving struck a 1997 Kenworth tractor-trailer. Both James and Bonnie Turner were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The crash occurred on U.S. 78 less than one mile west of Oxford.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

