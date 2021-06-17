LawCall
Calhoun Co. residents continue to recover from March 25 tornado

By Bria Chatman
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 5:20 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Residents in East Alabama continue to recover from the March 25 tornado.

Calhoun County has offered free debris removal for the last two months through contractors. They’ve collected millions of dollars worth of debris from areas in the county impacted by the tornado. The debris pick up service ended Wednesday, but officials with the EMA say they plan to continue offering assistance to those affected.

“30+ miles of debris that the tornado left. Calhoun County contracted out two debris removal contractors,” says Tiffany DeBoer, Public Information Officer. “They have been removing debris for almost two months now and have gotten over 200,000 cubic yards of debris from the impacted areas.”

The deadline to apply for FEMA assistance is June 25. DeBoer wants the community to understand how important it is to apply.

“We do encourage anybody even if you have insurance to apply,” says DeBoer. “Because they can help offset some of the cost that maybe your insurance didn’t cover or maybe you need rental assistance. To help get you back up on your feet. FEMA is here to help you do that.”

The EMA is still working to ensure the needs of all residents are being met.

“We actually have hired here at the EMA a case worker actually to call people and see how they’re doing. See what they’re unmet needs still are,” says DeBoer. “Then our nonprofit network and organization in Calhoun County has started a long term recovery.”

DeBoer says they collected numbers and addresses after the storm. They’ve followed up and plan to continue checking in with those impacted. She says the road to recovery will be long, but they plan to help as much as a possible. If you or someone you know still need assistance, call 256-435-0540, or visit this website.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

