Calera to host public hearing about property rezoning

SHELBY, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Calera could grow a little bit more if the council approves a new development.

Developers hope to knock down the trees across from the Waterford community and build forever homes for people looking to move to Calera. The city posted a notice to its Facebook page about an upcoming public hearing about rezoning the property on Highway 70 at Waterford Parkway from industrial to district. For some the idea of more development doesn’t sit well and in posts on social media promise to speak out at the upcoming meeting. But Waterford’s Home Owner Association President says more neighbors across the street may be good for property value.

“We don’t want it to be zoned commercial. We want it to be zoned residential. So I’m in favor of building residential homes because that’s new growth for us and new income,” said Terrell Lykes, HOA President

According to information provided to the HOA to the developer, homes would be built on 100 foot lots or more. And 122 homes on 88 acres could be built in Phase 1. The public hearing is set for 6 pm on July 6th at Calera’s City Hall.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.