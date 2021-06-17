7-year-old Brookwood girl wrestling to the top

BROOKWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - When Alaina Gilbert steps on the wrestling mat, she has one goal in mind.

“To get stronger,” Alaina Gilbert said.

The 7-year-old from Brookwood, Alabama, had never heard of wrestling until 8 months ago when she went to a practice with her friend.

“He brought me to practice and I started watching them and then I wanted to wrestle,” she said.

“He brought her to practice one day and she came home and said, “I want to wrestle,” and I said, “No,” but then two weeks later, we went to practice with her and she was beating all the boys so I said, “You can do it if you want to,”” said Alaina’s dad Dale Gilbert.

Since then, Alaina has won two national championships and dozens of gold medals beating both boys and girls in the 55-pound weight class.

“She’s very tough, and she has a lot of confidence. It has not only shown her how to wrestle but a lot of discipline,” said Alaina’s mom Britnee Gilbert.

Alaina’s favorite part about wrestling is beating the boys. Her favorite move is putting them in a headlock.

“I feel like I’m going to make them cry,” she said.

Alaina has been invited to wrestle in multiple tournaments across the United States with hopes of one day wrestling in college.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.