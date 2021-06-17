LawCall
4 Kayakers rescued from Cahaba River

By WBRC Staff
Updated: 53 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Four people were rescued from the Cahaba River Wednesday night according to officials.

The kayakers had been missing since about 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

Cahaba Valley Fire Department, with the assistance of Vestavia Fire Department, was able to locate the group and successfully remove them from the river at the Birmingham Water Works pump station on Sicard hollow road around 10 p.m.

No injuries were reported, first responders say everyone appeared to be in good shape.

