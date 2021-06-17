3 COVID shots could boost immunity in solid organ transplant recipients

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - New research from Johns Hopkins University Hospital shows a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine could be a way to improve immunity in immunocompromised patients, especially for organ transplant recipients.

Health experts said solid organ transplant recipients tend to have weakened immune systems.

“When you have an organ transplant, you get put on very powerful drugs to suppress your immune system because it’s your immune system that can otherwise lead you to reject those organs that you’ve received, and therefore when they’re given a vaccination, the vaccine doesn’t induce immunity. It doesn’t create an immune response,” said State Health Officer for the Alabama Department of Public Health, Dr. Scott Harris.

But a new study from Johns Hopkins University Hospital shows a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine could improve immunity response in these groups.

“We’ve had these people with immune system problems like organ transplant patients who are allowed to take a vaccine, but whom we really didn’t expect the vaccine to work, and so, it’s encouraging to that perhaps there is a way to induce immunity in these patients,” Dr. Harris said.

The study followed 30 solid organ transplant recipients.

Almost all of them had low or no immunity to the vaccine.

But after a third shot, 33% of patients with no immunity, and 100% of patients with low immunity, increased their antibody levels.

“We also know that because of their medical conditions, in many cases, they’re at even more risk of serious illness if they do get COVID compared with the average person. We want to protect them even more, in a way, than the average person. So, it’s encouraging to think that we may have a way to do that,” Dr. Harris said.

Health experts said this 30-patient study isn’t big enough to be a formal patient trial, but it’s enough preliminary data to show promise in future studies.

They still recommend organ transplant recipients get the vaccine, but still take precautionary measures to ensure protection.

