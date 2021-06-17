LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

16th Street Baptist Church to hold Juneteenth COVID vaccine clinic

By Catherine Patterson
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The historic 16th Street Baptist Church is celebrating Juneteenth by encouraging more people to get the COVID vaccine.

The church will open its doors Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon, with a goal to vaccinate 200 people.

The CDC said 34.5% of people of color are vaccinated in Jefferson County.

Church leaders want to change that by educating and bringing awareness to the benefit of getting vaccinated.

“People fear, people are hesitant, people are apprehensive because of the historical disparities and mistrust that have occurred throughout Black populations,” said Deacon Gregory C. Townsend. “And in order for us to make a significant difference, we have to talk about those things.”

They’ll be administering the Pfizer vaccine, so everyone 12 and older can come to get a shot.

Click here to sign up.

They will accept walk-ups.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Legion Field concert concerns
Growing concerns over Legion Field concert next month
A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna, Ohio was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)
Authorities say he sustained blunt force injuries during the assault at the Cherry Avenue Citgo...
Man dies after assault at Birmingham gas station
Fatal crash in Calhoun Co. claims 2 lives
A woman was injured after shots were fired in a Bessemer Waffle House parking lot.
Shots fired in parking lot of Bessemer Waffle House

Latest News

Chilton County Schools to reopen with on campus instruction
Encouraging trends after Memorial Day holiday weekend
Health officials say a Memorial Day surge was avoided
More liver transplants are at risk after new rules took effect during the pandemic.
New liver transplant rules make Birmingham patients wait longer than other cities
(AP)
Health experts urge minorities to share accurate vaccine information