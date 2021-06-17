16th Street Baptist Church to hold Juneteenth COVID vaccine clinic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The historic 16th Street Baptist Church is celebrating Juneteenth by encouraging more people to get the COVID vaccine.

The church will open its doors Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon, with a goal to vaccinate 200 people.

The CDC said 34.5% of people of color are vaccinated in Jefferson County.

Church leaders want to change that by educating and bringing awareness to the benefit of getting vaccinated.

“People fear, people are hesitant, people are apprehensive because of the historical disparities and mistrust that have occurred throughout Black populations,” said Deacon Gregory C. Townsend. “And in order for us to make a significant difference, we have to talk about those things.”

They’ll be administering the Pfizer vaccine, so everyone 12 and older can come to get a shot.

They will accept walk-ups.

